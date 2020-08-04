State Street Corp Acquires 41,029 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,029 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.24% of Atlantica Yield worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,280,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,853,000 after buying an additional 577,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 92.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 905,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth about $31,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

