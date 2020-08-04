Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.61.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $104.61 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.