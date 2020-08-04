Raymond James Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $100.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.70.

NYSE:TPX opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

