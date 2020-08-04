CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $348,000 Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 70.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 43.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $293.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.95. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $298.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.29.

In other Quidel news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 28,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $5,459,119.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

