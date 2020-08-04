Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $220.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.59.

Paypal stock opened at $197.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $11,020,505 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Paypal by 66.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Paypal by 44.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

