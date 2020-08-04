CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $538,000 Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

