Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NuStar Energy worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

