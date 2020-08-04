Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,168 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.