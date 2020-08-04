CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 4,478 Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 57.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.05.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $371,102.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,179,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,901 shares of company stock worth $25,487,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 207.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $127.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

