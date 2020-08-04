Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Raised to $96.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.43.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.83%.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

