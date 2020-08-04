CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Continental were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 198.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth $93,549,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,349.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 519.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 496,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 416,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 36,055.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 340,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.42.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -22.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

