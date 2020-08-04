Raymond James & Associates Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 183.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,610,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after acquiring an additional 756,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,605,000 after acquiring an additional 177,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,384,000 after acquiring an additional 452,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,577.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,010 shares of company stock worth $1,499,459 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

