Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,474.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,478.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,377.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,012.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

