Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.38% of nVent Electric worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 936.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36,536.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $186,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

