NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. NRG Energy posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Cfra cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

