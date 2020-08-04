Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.52% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $302.20 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $183.27 and a 1 year high of $300.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.41.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.