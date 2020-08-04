Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $76.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.13.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $67.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Analyst Recommendations for Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc
CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc
Raymond James & Associates Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
Raymond James & Associates Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
Alphabet’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group
Alphabet’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group
Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in nVent Electric PLC
Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in nVent Electric PLC
NRG Energy Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share
NRG Energy Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share
Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF
Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report