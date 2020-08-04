Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Expedia Group stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

