Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Now Covered by Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.72 million. Analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 23.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 52.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.