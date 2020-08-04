Zillow Group (Z) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Zillow Group has set its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.
Z stock opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.
