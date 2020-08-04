Zillow Group (Z) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Zillow Group has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

Z stock opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,034,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,200.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,989 shares of company stock worth $64,847,558. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

