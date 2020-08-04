Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 79.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 246,079 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.09.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.52. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

