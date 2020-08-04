Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,374,180 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $86,586,344.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 11,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

