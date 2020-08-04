Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra cut Comerica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.31.

NYSE CMA opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 140.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

