Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,619 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,137,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,069,000.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.85.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

