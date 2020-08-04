Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,367 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 278.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06.

