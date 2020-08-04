Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Position Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RL. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

