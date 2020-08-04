Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GILD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

