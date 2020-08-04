Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after buying an additional 63,892 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 33.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

NYSE:CNP opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

