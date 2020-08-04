Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $38.56.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

