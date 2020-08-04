Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $38.56.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
