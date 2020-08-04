Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,361,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,947 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $7,966,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 735,920 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXP. TheStreet cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

