14,377 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INN opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $532.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.00. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

