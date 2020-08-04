Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 9,938.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

TRGP stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

