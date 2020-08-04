Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,166 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 34.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.30.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

