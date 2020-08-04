Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $19,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,914,000 after buying an additional 2,150,253 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,715,000 after purchasing an additional 959,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,587,000 after purchasing an additional 407,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 37.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,796,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

NYSE:COLD opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.