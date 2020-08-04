Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 655,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of WAT opened at $213.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.57. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Waters will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $1,744,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Waters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Waters by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Waters by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $15,085,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

