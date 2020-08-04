Raymond James & Associates Sells 61,130 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of United Rentals worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,552,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 761.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after buying an additional 212,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 90.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.29.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

