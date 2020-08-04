Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $83,479,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Catalent by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after purchasing an additional 777,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after purchasing an additional 637,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares during the period.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $91.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

