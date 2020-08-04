Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 448.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,704 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 152.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 83,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

