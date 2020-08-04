Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €395.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €395.00 ($443.82) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($438.20) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

HYQ stock opened at €418.50 ($470.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €205.50 ($230.90) and a 1 year high of €450.00 ($505.62). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €407.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €348.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93.

About Hypoport

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Waters Co. Short Interest Down 7.0% in July
Raymond James & Associates Acquires 15,490 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 61,130 Shares of United Rentals, Inc.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Catalent Inc
Douglas Emmett, Inc. Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
