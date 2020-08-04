Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 528.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after buying an additional 1,330,554 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,435,000 after buying an additional 755,903 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after buying an additional 530,271 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,118,000 after buying an additional 492,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,137,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

