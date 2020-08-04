Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,936 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.13. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

