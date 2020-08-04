Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Stag Industrial worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.17. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.