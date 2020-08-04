Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,177,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 71.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

BIO opened at $531.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.35 and its 200-day moving average is $421.35. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $540.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

