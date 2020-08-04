Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 98,005 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Lennar by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 71,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.