Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 23.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 339.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

