Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 335.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

