Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $122.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,678 shares of company stock worth $2,307,542. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 49.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 201,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 66,539 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 127.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

