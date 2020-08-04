Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $945,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,112,000 after buying an additional 1,204,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Celanese by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,886,000 after buying an additional 548,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,262 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 801,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 291,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 189.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 438,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 286,942 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

CE opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.