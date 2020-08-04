Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Position Lessened by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after acquiring an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,978,000 after acquiring an additional 275,711 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

