Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,574 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 181,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,189,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3,389.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the period.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.